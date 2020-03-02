vote 2020

Crowds gather for President Trump's rally in Charlotte

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands are lining up for President Trump's "Keep America Great" Rally in Charlotte's Bojangles' Coliseum on the eve of Super Tuesday.



President Trump will be speaking around 7 p.m.

Tuesday's North Carolina primaries also feature dozens of contested statewide, congressional and legislative races in addition to the Democratic and Republican presidential competitions. Near the top of the ballots are elections to choose Democratic and Republican nominees for governor and U.S. Senate.

Preliminary figures from the State Board of Elections show over 777,000 North Carolina residents cast ballots through early in-person voting that ended Saturday afternoon. About 686,000 voted through this method during the March 2016 primary, when there were 10 early-voting days. This year there were 17. Democrats voted a disproportionate portion of ballots compared to their percentage of registered voters.

Last month, Trump traveled to Charlotte and announced a new nationwide effort to revitalize underserved cities across the country.

