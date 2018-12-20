POLITICS

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to step down after clashes with Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

James Mattis retiring as Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON --
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his role in February 2019, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, after the retired Marine general clashed with the president over a troop drawdown in Syria and Trump's go-it-alone stance in world affairs.

Mattis, perhaps the most respected foreign policy official in Trump's administration, will leave by the end of February after two tumultuous years struggling to soften and moderate the president's hardline and sometimes abruptly changing policies.

"Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis said in a resignation letter.

In a series of tweets, Trump characterized Mattis' departure as a retirement, adding that "tremendous progress has been made" during Mattis' time in office.

"General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations...I greatly thank Jim for his service!" Trump said of Mattis, adding that he will name Mattis' successor shortly.



Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria has been criticized for abandoning America's Kurdish allies, who may well face a Turkish assault once U.S. troops leave. Mattis, in his resignation letter, emphasized the importance of standing up for U.S. allies in an implicit criticism of the president's decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpgovernmentwashington d.c.u.s. & world
Related
Jim Mattis and other notable Trump admin departures
POLITICS
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at California hospital
Government shutdown hinges on funding for Trump's border wall
Trump declares victory over ISIS; will withdraw troops from Syria
Gov. Cooper talks Amazon, Silent Sam in year-end interview
More Politics
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old
Funeral service held for Lumberton police officer killed on I-95
New app promises 'personalized' savings on gas
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
Triangle Expressway toll rate to increase Jan. 1
Durham rain doesn't stop volunteers from blessing others
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at California hospital
Show More
Police: Suspect flees scene after shooting man in Raleigh
Bar workers took shots with 19-year-old drunk driver, prosecutors say
Wondering what to do with that old Christmas tree? Recycle it!
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
Flu responsible for 8 NC deaths so far this season
More News