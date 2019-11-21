Democratic debate: Tulsi Gabbard criticizes Hillary Clinton, Democratic party 'rot'

ATLANTA -- Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard criticized 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, prompting a sharp back-and-forth with Sen. Kamala Harris.The congresswoman from Hawaii and California senator were among 10 Democratic candidates debating Wednesday night in Atlanta.Gabbard doubled down on earlier comments that Clinton represents the "personification of the rot in the Democratic Party." She says the party is influenced by a "foreign policy establishment" that supports regime-change wars. She calls it the "Bush, Clinton, Trump foreign policy doctrine."Harris responded by saying it's unfortunate to have a candidate on stage who criticizes President Barack Obama on Fox News, "buddied up" to Trump adviser Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Trump and wouldn't call out a war criminal.Gabbard then accused Harris of "smears and innuendo."