Democratic debate 2019: Schedule, what to know for night 2

The first round of Democratic debates began Wednesday night, with 10 of the 20 presidential hopefuls facing off in Miami.

Night two of the debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The remaining 10 candidates who will take the stage on Thursday are:

Michael Bennet, senator for Colorado
Joe Biden, former vice president
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana
Kirsten Gillibrand, senator for New York

Kamala Harris, senator for California,
John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado
Bernie Sanders, senator for Vermont
Eric Swalwell, representative for California
Marianne Williamson, spiritual author

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Healthcare was a hot topic on Wednesday and is likely to remain so on Thursday. Bernie Sanders, who is considered a frontrunner for the party's nomination, has proposed a "Medicare for All" system without private insurance. Biden, another frontrunner slated for Thursday night, hasn't gone that far.

Another subject that may come up: last week's fatal shooting of a black man by a white officer in South Bend, Indiana. Other candidates are likely to raise questions to mayor and fellow presidential contender Pete Buttigieg, who has been rising in the polls as of late, about the issues that led up to the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
