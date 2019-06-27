Democratic debate 2019: Schedule, candidates and what to know ahead of first night

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren demanded "structural change" in the economy and the government as Democrats met on the debate stage for the first time in the 2020 presidential season, highlighting a rift within her party's most ambitious contenders over how aggressive they should be in confronting problems of inequality.
The debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET. ABC News Live will begin ongoing coverage at 8 p.m.
Her rivals, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, suggested a softer approach, at least on some issues, but declined to attack Warren by name in the early minutes of Wednesday's prime-time clash. The focus on change came in the early moments of a debate that marked the unofficial starting line for the Democratic Party's quest to wrest the White House from Donald Trump and deny him a second term.
RELATED: Who's running in 2020? See which 20 candidates made it into the first Democratic debates
"I think of it this way. Who is this economy really working for? It's doing great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top," Warren declared. "That is corruption pure and simple ... and we need to make structural change."
While the crowded field has been courting voters in key states for several months already, the vast majority of the nation has yet to pay close attention to the diverse field.
That began to change Wednesday night as a collection of 10 candidates, led by Warren, faced each other on national television for two hours. The overall field is so large that a second group of 10 Democrats, led by early front-runner Joe Biden, will debate 24 hours later.
The groupings were chosen at random by debate host NBC.
Democrats are unified in their deep desire to beat Trump but divided on what kind of candidate is best positioned to do so.
On one side: candidates like Warren who are demanding dramatic change that includes embracing liberal policy priorities like free universal health care, debt-free college, a forgiving immigration policy and higher taxes on the rich. On the other: pragmatic-minded Democrats like Biden - and little-known former Maryland Rep. John Delaney - who are calling for modest policy solutions that could ultimately attract bipartisan support.
Beyond Warren, Klobuchar and Delaney, Wednesday's slate featured Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Tim Ryan of Ohio and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, along with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and ex-Obama Housing Secretary Julián Castro.
Trump himself will be in the air traveling to Japan for a round of trade talks as Democrats face the nation for the first time in the 2020 campaign.
Ahead of the debate, Warren and Klobuchar were visiting a large migrant detention facility in Homestead, about 40 miles southwest of Miami where the Trump administration is detaining migrant teens. O'Rourke and others plan to visit the facility in the coming days.
The stops are intended to draw attention to Trump's immigration policies amid reports that some children separated from their families were being held at a detention center near the Texas-Mexico border without access to adequate food and water and sometimes couldn't shower, wash their clothes or get toothpaste and soap.
While Democrats are largely united in their opposition to Trump's hardline approach on immigration, they are divided on several high-profile policies - none more significant than "Medicare for All," the single-payer health plan introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will be on Thursday night's stage, and supported by Warren and others.
Several candidates, led by Biden, prefer other reforms that would give people a government-backed "public option" for health insurance while maintaining the private insurance market. Among Wednesday's class, Delaney in particular has been especially vocal in his criticism of Medicare for All.
With so many White House hopefuls on stage, it could be difficult to dive too deep into any given issue.
NBC News, which is hosting the debate, said candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds for follow-ups. They will be allowed closing statements but no openers.
Trump said he planned to watch the debate from Air Force One.
"Yes everyone said I'll be tweeting, I'll actually be on a plane and it just seems very boring, but I'm going to watch it because I have to," he said on Fox Business Network. He added: "Do I want to watch it? Do I want to watch these people? That's a very unexciting group of people."
The debate will unfold as many Democratic voters are just beginning to tune in.
Only 35% of registered Democrats say they're paying close attention to the campaign, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Two-thirds say they're paying some or no attention.
The debate's second night on Thursday features more of the leading Democrats in the race.
Biden will stand at center stage with Sanders at his left and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at his right.
Democratic debate 2019: Schedule, candidates and what to know ahead of first night
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News