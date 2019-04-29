Politics

Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general, resigns effective May 11

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON -- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein submitted his resignation Monday, ending a nearly two-year run defined by his appointment of a special counsel to investigate connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia. His last day will be May 11.

Rosenstein's departure had been expected since the confirmation of William Barr as attorney general. The White House nominated a replacement for the department's No. 2 slot weeks ago.

Rosenstein intended to leave around mid-March but stayed on for the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Mueller last month submitted his report to the Justice Department, and Rosenstein was part of a small group of department officials who reviewed the document and helped shape its public release. After Mueller didn't reach a conclusion on whether Trump had obstructed the investigation, Barr and Rosenstein stepped in and determined the evidence wasn't enough to support such an allegation.

Rosenstein appointed Mueller in May 2017 following the recusal of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and oversaw much of his work. His exit leaves the department without the official most closely aligned with the probe as officials grapple with public and congressional scrutiny of the special counsel's findings and the department's handling of the report.

He not only supervised Mueller's work for much of the last two years, but also defended the investigation against attacks from congressional Republicans and Trump, who has blasted it as a "witch hunt." In so doing, Rosenstein sometimes found himself at odds with Trump but was nonetheless spared the brunt of anger directed at Sessions, whose recusal infuriated the president, leading to his forced resignation last November.

The deputy attorney general position is a hugely significant job, responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Justice Department and the work of United States attorneys across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.robert muellerattorney generalrussiau.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Apex police: Fatal officer-involved shooting started with noise complaint
Electric scooters will soon scoot out of Raleigh and into Durham
Man, 91, with dementia found dead after wandering away from Airbnb
I-Team: How drugs are smuggled into North Carolina without crossing the southern border
LIST: Street closures for the NC teachers rally in Raleigh
Local garden shop encourages gardeners to grow, donate fresh produce
'Umbrella' Art Exhibit in Fayetteville comes down due to safety concerns
Show More
Nephew of former ABC11 anchor Ervin Hester making a name for himself
Good Samaritan's quick action prevents spread of fire at Durham hotel
Missing Maine boys may be in the Carolinas, police say
Cause of death released for 13-year-old who died following attack
Body of Chapel Hill man washed up on Carolina Beach, police say
More TOP STORIES News