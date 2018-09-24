POLITICS

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein expected to be fired

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is in the crosshairs of 11 House Republicans who are pushing for his ouster. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
A source familiar with the matter tells ABC News that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is heading to the White House Monday morning expecting to be fired.

President Donald Trump had previously said he was undecided about whether to fire Rosenstein following reports that he questioned the president's fitness to serve.

Trump told Geraldo Rivera in an interview aired Monday that he's looking at what, if anything, to do about Rosenstein's reported actions.

The New York Times first reported that in 2017, Rosenstein had proposed secretly recording Trump and suggested his removal from office. Trump laid blame for the controversy at the feet of his attorney general.

"He was hired by Jeff Sessions," Trump said in the interview, which was aired on "Fox & Friends." As for Rosenstein's future, Trump says, "We will make a determination. It's certainly a very sad story."

Rosenstein issued a pair of denials, saying The Times report is inaccurate.

The featured video is from a previous story.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdepartment of justicepoliticsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
New misconduct accusations disrupt Kavanaugh nomination
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Kavanaugh, Ford agree to testify on Thursday
More Politics
Top Stories
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Durham police: Woman on golf cart injured after car rams into her
Baby dies in West Englewood house fire day after parents married
County-by-county list of closures: I-95 reopens throughout NC
Amazon, Whole Foods expands grocery delivery service to Raleigh
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
Alpaca mom chases down cougar to save her baby
47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Show More
Florence: Evacuations continue as North Carolina rivers rise
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
New misconduct accusations disrupt Kavanaugh nomination
Drone footage shows South Carolina neighborhoods underwater
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
More News