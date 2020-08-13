Press Secretary brushes aside concerns, says Trump will protect North Carolina seniors on Social Security

In an exclusive interview with ABC11, McEnany insisted the President's priority is protecting the benefits of more than 1.5 million seniors in North Carolina.
"The President has said to me both privately and publicly that it is of paramount importance to protect Social Security. He will not cut Social Security," McEnany said. "He will take care of our seniors."
FULL INTERVIEW:
Pushed to give details on how the administration plans to supplant the revenues that come from payroll taxes, McEnany explained the Treasury will use the "General Fund."
Deferring the 7.65 percent Social Security and Medicare payroll tax would undoubtedly boost take-home paychecks, but there are also questions about whether taxpayers would eventually have to pay those deferred payments later. Despite the President saying he wants to make the deferral permanent, only Congress can pass laws surrounding tax policy.
The Trump administration and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are anxiously working toward another huge COVID-19 relief deal, though the prospects seem bleak as both sides draw lines in the sand.