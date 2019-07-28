Politics

Director of national intelligence expected to depart Trump administration: Sources

By Katherine Faulders, Tara Palmeri and John Santucci, ABC News
WASHINGTON -- Dan Coats is expected to step down in the coming days as director of national intelligence, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Sources also told ABC News that President Donald Trump is leaning towards naming Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as Coats' replacement. Ratcliffe had a very tense exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.the white housepresident donald trump
RELATED
Sarah Sanders and other notable Trump admin departures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater
Police investigating after body found in Raleigh
Hundreds gather at Umstead Park to rally against expanded rock quarry
Man accused of faking own death in California faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Free books available for kids from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Show More
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Raleigh man sentenced after taking inappropriate pictures of 1-year-old girl
Man dies after van crashes in Durham
Man charged after Humvee crashes into Raleigh home
Uncovering and discovering pieces of Judaic history
More TOP STORIES News