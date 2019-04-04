Politics

'Disappointing:' Immigration advocates react to bill that would force sheriffs to work with ICE

EMBED <>More Videos

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bill passed the state house that would force local sheriff's department to cooperate with ICE.

House Bill 370, co-sponsored by Speaker Tim Moore, would require sheriffs across the state to honor requests from the federal government for undocumented immigrants who are already under arrest and charged with a crime.

The North Carolina Sheriff's Association -- an organization of sheriffs from all 100 counties -- said that while it is opposed to illegal immigration, "Edition 1 of House Bill 370 is not the appropriate method to address this very important issue."

"The fact that we have these sheriffs that are now responding to that is something that's very encouraging," said Will Saenz, of El Pueblo, which advocates for the Latin American community in Wake County. "It's disappointing every time you see some kind of anti-immigration legislation especially when it has a direct target with the pro-immigrant sheriffs."

Speaker Moore said he co-sponsored the legislation to "protect law-abiding North Carolinians who face enforcement of state and federal law."

El Pueblo said they believe this political battle has been building since a wave of progressive sheriffs were elected across the area in November.

Some like Gerald Baker, sheriff of Wake County, structured campaigns around building trust between the Latino community and the authorities.

Sheriff Baker pulled the county out of 287G program, which allowed local law enforcement to act on behalf of ICE.

El Pueblo said the variety of ICE raids across the state came after that and they believe the bill is in direct response to November's election.

The bill will still have to go through the Senate, and Gov. Roy Cooper's desk, where it's likely he would veto it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighnclegislationstate politicssheriffdeportationiceimmigrationbills
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Limit food trucks and parking? Raleigh wants to make Glenwood South safer
2 men arrested, charged after person shot near Durham County courthouse
Holly Grove middle-schoolers win $110,000 national prize for safety invention
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Fayetteville Woodpeckers host Media Day two weeks before home opener
FDA investigating cases of seizures after vaping
Durham businessman charged with bribery also spent big money on Democrats
Show More
Camel burger? Scorpion cocktail? It's exotic meat month at this Durham eatery
Robeson deputies help injured detective recover from accident, Florence
Raleigh teen accused of robbing 9 people he met on Letgo app
'I know it was me:' Prosecutors roll out interrogation tape in triple murder trial
More than 1,000 nurses urge lawmakers for policy change
More TOP STORIES News