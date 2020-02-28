Politics

DOC names first female warden in 136-year history of Central Prison in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's Central Prison in Raleigh has named its first female warden.

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice said in a statement Friday that Denise Jackson, 55, will take the helm of the 136-year-old facility on March 16.

Jackson is currently warden at Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women in Black Mountain.

Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said that Jackson "is security-minded and shows a genuine devotion to the safety of the staff and the well-being of the men and women in her care."

Jackson will be responsible for all operations at Central Prison. The male, high-security facility has been in operation since 1884. It houses prisoners with acute medical or mental health needs as well as some of the state's most violent offenders who require high levels of security. The facility also holds prisoners on death row.
