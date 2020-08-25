Donald Trump Jr., girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to speak at Republican convention's night 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The president's son Donald Trump Jr. will take the Republican convention stage Monday to encourage voters to support four more years of his father's presidency.The eldest Trump son will use his platform at the 2020 RNC to talk about "the strong economy built by his father and how 'Trump's America is a land of opportunity -- a place of promise,'" according to a statement released by President Donald Trump's campaign.Trump Jr. joins a list of family members slated to speak during the convention, including the president's children Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, wife Melania and daughter-in-law Lara.Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, will share her own experience as the daughter of immigrants, according to the campaign's website.Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, serves as the national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020, the president's reelection campaign, and is focused specifically on fundraising. She and Trump Jr. often headline fundraising events together."You are capable, you are qualified, you are powerful, and you have the ability to choose your life and determine your destiny," she will say, according to an excerpt released by the Trump campaign.The opening night Monday will highlight the "Land of Promise," aiming to show how Trump helped renew the American dream. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, is set to give the prominent closing speech.