Durham becomes 1st NC county to ban water bottles bought with taxpayer money

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County will no longer spend any money on plastic water bottles.

Durham County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to ban the purchase of single-serve plastic water bottles. The ban goes into effect July 1.

The moves makes Durham County the first in North Carolina to make this specific environmentally conscious decision, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

For meetings or larger events, Durham County departments will use biodegradable cups and other water dispensing devices as needed.

There is an exception written into the new policy that would allow bottled water to be purchased and used in an emergency situation.

Durham City Council is considering similar legislation.

Click here to read the full policy.
