EMBED >More News Videos Part 1: Pierce Freelon talks about his father, distinguished architect Phil Freelon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham City Council has a new member.On Monday, the council voted 4-2 to appoint Pierce Freelon to the council's Ward Three seat.That seat becoming open when Vernetta Alston resigned to transition to the 29th District seat in the State House of Representatives.Freelon is the son of the late noted architectPierce Freelon ran unsuccessfullyin 2017 -- andearlier this year.