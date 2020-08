Durham County leadership is 'dysfunctional,' according to report that cleared 2 leaders of racism, sabotage

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Manager Wendell Davis, Commissioner Heidi Carter, and members of Commission Board are in an awkward place.An investigative report released in August found that the board is "dysfunctional" and the relationships between board members are "fractured."James Coleman Jr., an attorney from Duke University hired by the county to investigate racial bias and unfair treatment in county government created the report.Coleman was hired after Davis claimed that Carter displayed a pattern of racist behavior toward him and other colleagues of color.Back in February, Davis wrote a letter describing that he felt publicly attacked by Carter during a work session over a school budget presentation.Davis alleged that Carter once told him, "You work for the board. When we tell you do something, you better grin and bear it." A statement Davis said felt bigoted. A claim Carter denies was her intent.Members of the board and senior staff were interviewed as Coleman investigated what happened.Coleman determined Heidi's intentions were not racially motivated. But because of the fractured relationships, both Davis and staff reasonably could have perceived Carter's criticisms of Davis as racially biased.The investigator concluded stating the board, the county manager and staff need to find ways to build trust and improve communication.After Davis' allegations surfaced publicly, someone filed an anonymous complaint against Davis with the International City/County Management Association, an independent oversight committee.The committee determined he did not violate grievance policies or ethics.Davis responded to the results of his investigation."I firmly believe, that had I done something wrong, certain members of this Body were well prepared to terminate me. In fact, I've experienced multiple acts of retaliation ever since I filed my original complaint. Understanding that our working relationship has suffered, going forward I would like to work together for the greater good of Durham. I hope that you will join me in that spirit."Today, Heidi Carter released a statement regarding her investigation.