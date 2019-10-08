Durham Election Day: Residents to elect City Council At-Large

The City of Durham's Primary Election is Tuesday.
Residents will cast ballots for City Council At-Large candidates. The candidates selected Tuesday will then be voted on in the municipal general election on November 5.
There are three at-large seats available and 10 candidates in the race.
Polls close at 7:30 p.m.
View a sample ballot here
Check if you're registered to vote here
Find your polling place here
