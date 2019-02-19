AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Durham mayor calls for $95 million affordable housing plan in heart of downtown

Durham mayor wants to see a $95 million bond to fund a five-year affordable housing plan on the November ballot.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In his State of the City address, Mayor Schewel made it clear that finding affordable housing in Durham is becoming an issue.

He says because of gentrification, low income families can't afford to live in their neighborhoods anymore.

That's why the mayor wants to see a $95 million bond referendum on November's ballot. The bond would fund a five-year affordable housing plan.

About 20 new people move to Durham everyday and the mayor says if we don't do something, downtown will continue to get richer and whiter and push out diversity. But he says a small increase in your taxes could prevent that.

"If you own a $250,000 house in Durham, you will be paying $56 more per year to help provide this housing and help to create a just community that we all want," Mayor Schewel said.

If this plan is fully funded, 30 acres of public housing will be developed in the core of downtown Durham.
