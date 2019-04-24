Politics

Early voting begins for 9th Congressional District

Voters in the 9th Congressional District can start weighing in on who they want to represent them.

By
Early voting for the special primary election starts Wednesday. The early voting period will run through May 10.

Democrat Dan McCready will appear on the ballot again, but voters will have to choose a new Republican candidate.

Mark Harris decided not to run again after the election fraud investigation which looked into absentee ballot irregularities that left the 9th District Race uncertified.

Harris had appeared to win the campaign by about 900 votes before the State Board of Elections decided to hold a second election.

Harris cited health concerns in his decision not to run.

The primary is scheduled for May 14.
