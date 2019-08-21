Politics

Early voting underway in 9th District special election

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early voting is underway in North Carolina's 9th District Special Election.

The new election was ordered earlier this year by the State Board of Elections after finding evidence of voter fraud involving the illegal collection of absentee ballots by Republican operatives.

Registered voters in Cumberland County, Bladen and Robeson counties can vote in this election.

The race features Democrat Dan McCready, Republican Dan Bishop, Green Party Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

McCready was involved in the original election. He lost by around 900 votes to Republican Mark Harris, who state officials say employed agents who carried out an extensive scheme of absentee ballot fraud.

Voting in Cumberland County will take place at Cumberland Board of Elections Office on Fountain Head Lane weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Voting also takes places at East Regional Branch Library on Clinton Road from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Early voting ends September 6. The general election is scheduled for September 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscumberland countyelectionspecial election
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Features, apps to keep students safe
Shake Shack opens in Cary on Wednesday
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
USDA Study: Washing raw poultry increases contamination
PNC Arena hiring for 500+ part-time jobs
Students, activists celebrate 1 year after toppling of Silent Sam
Best tips for your child's back-to-school preps
Show More
Durham police chief says city has a gang problem
Video shows deadly Clinton brawl, family questions self-defense claim
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fuquay-Varina
Still no arrests in Durham shooting that killed 9-year-old boy
Special cocktails served throughout Durham in honor of 150th birthday
More TOP STORIES News