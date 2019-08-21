Early voting underway in 9th District special election

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early voting is underway in North Carolina's 9th District Special Election.The new election was ordered earlier this year by the State Board of Elections after finding evidence of voter fraud involving the illegal collection of absentee ballots by Republican operatives.Registered voters in Cumberland County, Bladen and Robeson counties can vote in this election.The race features Democrat Dan McCready, Republican Dan Bishop, Green Party Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott.McCready was involved in the original election. He lost by around 900 votes to Republican Mark Harris, who state officials say employed agents who carried out an extensive scheme of absentee ballot fraud.Voting in Cumberland County will take place at Cumberland Board of Elections Office on Fountain Head Lane weekdays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Voting also takes places at East Regional Branch Library on Clinton Road from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.Early voting ends September 6. The general election is scheduled for September 10.