elizabeth warren

Elizabeth Warren defends 'big ideas' during 2020 presidential candidate debates

DETROIT -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing Democrats not to be too timid in the 2020 presidential election.

During the Democratic debate in Detroit, the Massachusetts senator pushed back at moderate criticism by questioning why anyone would run for president just "to talk about what we can't do."

Warren is defending single-payer health insurance and other "big ideas" as policy fights worth having.

She is responding to critics including former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Delaney says Warren's and Sen. Bernie Sanders' health care proposals are "dead on arrival" because they would essentially outlaw private health insurance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatepresidential racepresidential debateelizabeth warrendemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders fight back against moderate presidential rivals
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
ELIZABETH WARREN
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Dem candidates defend Kamala Harris from 'racist' attacks
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the 1st Democratic debate
Curt Schilling says he'll run for U.S. Senate, claims responsibility for failed video game company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Schools parent sued after criticizing math curriculum
Raleigh woman recalls bizarre encounter with hit-and-run driver
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
New rule would require lead testing for NC daycare water
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
Clinton HS student hit, killed while checking mail; driver, 18, charged
Gov. Cooper accepts State Board of Elections chairman's resignation
Show More
Worried about the Capital One data breach? Here's what to do
Unburied internet cable causes headache for Raleigh neighborhood
McCrae Dowless indicted on more charges in ballot fraud case
NCCU parts ways with assistant football coach after arrest in Florida
New SW Durham home developments bring mixed bag of reviews
More TOP STORIES News