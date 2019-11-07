Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaign in Raleigh

Warren will be holding a town hall at Broughton High School starting at 6:30 p.m.
The campaign team said Warren aims to "rebuild the middle class and save our democracy."
The event is open and free to the public. Admission is first-come, first-serve.
Lines have formed outside @BroughtonHS in advance of apprearance by @ewarren #abc11 #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/qn6w4tar0R— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 7, 2019
Anyone with accessibility needs is asked to e-mail Warren's team at info@elizabethwarren.com
In the past three months, the Triangle area was visited by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also recently made campaign stops in North Carolina.