Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren campaign in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is making a stop in the Tar Heel state Thursday night.

Warren will be holding a town hall at Broughton High School starting at 6:30 p.m.

The campaign team said Warren aims to "rebuild the middle class and save our democracy."

The event is open and free to the public. Admission is first-come, first-serve.



Anyone with accessibility needs is asked to e-mail Warren's team at info@elizabethwarren.com

In the past three months, the Triangle area was visited by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also recently made campaign stops in North Carolina.
