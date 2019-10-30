Politics

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to campaign in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will be hosting a town hall in the Tar Heel state next week.

Warren's campaign team announced Wednesday afternoon that she will be coming to Broughton High School on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The campaign team said Warren aims to "rebuild the middle class and save our democracy."

The event is open and free to the public. Admission will be first come, first serve.

Doors to the town hall will open at 4:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with accessibility needs is asked to e-mail Warren's team at info@elizabethwarren.com

In the past three months, the Triangle area was visited by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also recently made campaign stops in North Carolina.
