NEW YORK CITY -- Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner was designated a Level 1 sex offender Friday by a judge in the Bronx, where he has been living in a halfway house since his release from federal prison in February.
The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017.
He did not appear in court Friday.
He began serving a 21-month prison sentence that November at the Federal Medical Center Devens, located about 40 miles west of Boston in Ayer, Massachusetts.
Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner designated Level 1 sex offender
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News