Politics

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner designated Level 1 sex offender

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) leaves federal court following his sentencing, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK CITY -- Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner was designated a Level 1 sex offender Friday by a judge in the Bronx, where he has been living in a halfway house since his release from federal prison in February.

The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017.

He did not appear in court Friday.

He began serving a 21-month prison sentence that November at the Federal Medical Center Devens, located about 40 miles west of Boston in Ayer, Massachusetts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybronxu.s. & worldanthony weinerprisonsexting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother charged in death of 7-year-old in Harnett County crash
Behind the tape: What it's like to be a crime scene cleaner
Support dog retires after career of helping UNC cancer patients
Evicted Wilmington man charged with abandoning pet fish
AMC to host 59-hour, 22-film Marvel movie marathon
NC Correctional Institution for Women offender back in custody
Defense rests in Jonathan Sander triple murder trial
Show More
'Master' Lyft and Uber driver shares secrets to making money
Girl, 10, killed in apparent road rage shooting
Uproar after judge asks alleged rape victim if she closed her legs
Hiring rebounds as US employers add a solid 196,000 jobs in March
Bizarre hoax: 23-year-old claimed to be missing boy
More TOP STORIES News