politics

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, has decided to launch a longshot Republican challenge to President Donald Trump.

"I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in," Sanford said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

When asked why he was taking on an incumbent who's popular within the party, Sanford said: "I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way."

The 59-year-old Sanford has long been an outspoken critic of Trump's. He frequently questioned Trump's motivations and qualifications during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election and called Trump's candidacy "a particularly tough pill to swallow."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential racegovernoru.s. & worldelection2020 presidential electionpolitics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Six candidates running to become Raleigh's next mayor
NC judges toss district maps drawn for GOP advantage
Raleigh Mayoral Election: On Affordable Housing
Raleigh Mayoral Election: On Growth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
55-year-old man critically injured in Durham hit-and-run
Governor Cooper tours Ocracoke, meets with Dorian survivors
Hundreds remaining in shelters anxious to return home after Hurricane Dorian
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian damage in OBX
Young boy pulled from pond in Goldsboro
2 charged in deadly Raleigh double shooting
Impaired motorist drives truck into ocean in Kill Devil Hills, police say
Show More
Duke probe into Zion Williamson shows no benefits
Durham Police search for bank robber who had change of heart
Help on way to hundreds trapped by flooding on Ocracoke Island
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Is the Loch Ness monster really just an eel?
More TOP STORIES News