MICHAEL COHEN

Ex-Trump lawyer to spend 3 years in prison for crimes he says Trump ordered

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney will be sentenced in New York.

NEW YORK --
The man who made his career protecting Donald Trump will spend three years in prison for crimes committed during Trump's campaign.

The judge sentenced Michael Cohen, 52, to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. He must report to begin his sentence on March 6. He will likely serve his time in Otisville, New York.
Cohen has pleaded guilty to misleading Congress about his work on a proposal to build a Trump skyscraper in Moscow, hiding the fact that he continued to speak with Russians about the proposal well into the presidential campaign.

He also pleaded guilty in August to breaking campaign finance laws by helping orchestrate payments to silence former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who said they had sexual encounters with Trump while he was married.

Trump, who insists the affairs never happened, said Monday in a tweet that the payments to the women were "a simple private transaction," not a campaign contribution. And if it was campaign contribution, the president said, Cohen is the one who should be held responsible.

"Lawyer's liability if he made a mistake, not me," Trump wrote, adding, "Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!"

Cohen spoke at his sentencing hearing Wednesday morning saying he took "full responsibility" for crimes he committed, including campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

He said "blind loyalty" to Trump "led me to take a path of darkness instead of light."

He told the judge he felt it was his duty to cover up president's "dirty deeds."

Cohen's defense attorney argued that Cohen deserved some leniency in sentencing because he "came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumpsentencingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MICHAEL COHEN
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
More michael cohen
POLITICS
GOP Chairman: Sharing of early-vote totals would warrant new Bladen Co. election
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Overlooked DNA evidence allowed accused killer to remain free, DA says
Skeletal remains found near railroad tracks in Robeson County
Apple Watch detects man's potentially deadly heart condition
JFK passenger tries to smuggle live birds in hair rollers onto flight
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Home on America's oldest occupied residential street for sale at $925K
Show More
Airport stops, sings national anthem for children of fallen troops
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
Black ice remains a concern for morning commuters
$5M worth of cocaine found in tractor-trailer in Johnston County
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in NC
More News