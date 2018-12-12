NEW YORK --The man who made his career protecting Donald Trump will spend three years in prison for crimes committed during Trump's campaign.
The judge sentenced Michael Cohen, 52, to three years in prison and three years of supervised release. He must report to begin his sentence on March 6. He will likely serve his time in Otisville, New York.
Cohen has pleaded guilty to misleading Congress about his work on a proposal to build a Trump skyscraper in Moscow, hiding the fact that he continued to speak with Russians about the proposal well into the presidential campaign.
He also pleaded guilty in August to breaking campaign finance laws by helping orchestrate payments to silence former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who said they had sexual encounters with Trump while he was married.
Trump, who insists the affairs never happened, said Monday in a tweet that the payments to the women were "a simple private transaction," not a campaign contribution. And if it was campaign contribution, the president said, Cohen is the one who should be held responsible.
"Lawyer's liability if he made a mistake, not me," Trump wrote, adding, "Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!"
Cohen spoke at his sentencing hearing Wednesday morning saying he took "full responsibility" for crimes he committed, including campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.
He said "blind loyalty" to Trump "led me to take a path of darkness instead of light."
He told the judge he felt it was his duty to cover up president's "dirty deeds."
Cohen's defense attorney argued that Cohen deserved some leniency in sentencing because he "came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country."