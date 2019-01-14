POLITICS

Consumer protection services unavailable during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is taking a toll on consumers looking for help.

Tonya Simpson
The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is taking a toll on consumers looking for help.

The Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, offers free credit reports and maintains the "Do Not Call" Registry and helps with identity theft and scams, but since the government shut down some of the FTC's most frequently used services are no longer available.

The National "Do Not Call" registry can cut down the number of unwanted telemarketing calls coming to your phone. The site also allows consumers to report specific phone numbers that may be calling them illegally.

Right now, the website donotcall.gov has a message explaining that because of the government shutdown, those services are not being offered.

The identity theft reporting section of the FTC site is also shut down.

Typically consumers can go to the site to file a report then get the paperwork they need to prove to banks and other businesses that someone stole their identity. The website is also used to create an identity theft recovery plan.

While the main site identitytheft.gov is currently closed, there are brochures and other free resources still available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownconsumer concernsWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Rep. David Price talks government shutdown with ABC11's Jonah Kaplan
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Open restrooms, trash pickup happening at Outer Banks parks
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
More Politics
Top Stories
Trooper reportedly shot in Wilson County
UNC Chancellor Folt to step down, issues big decision on Silent Sam
Here are all the ways you can help injured Raleigh PD officer Ainsworth
'Monstrous act:' Deputies disturbed by killing of 6-month-old, 2 women
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
Coastal Credit Union Music Park hiring for summer
Rep. David Price talks government shutdown with ABC11's Jonah Kaplan
Service member injured in Fort Bragg training incident
Show More
Disgruntled customer accused of throwing hot coffee in McDonald's worker's face
Raleigh Arts taking applications for Oberlin Road improvement project
Raleigh family of 6 without home after fire
Suspected puppy thief arrested during Goldsboro traffic stop
Fayetteville police say 'armed and dangerous' man in custody
More News