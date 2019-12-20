presidential debate

Democratic debate fact check: AP examines claims from December debate

LOS ANGELES -- Seven Democratic presidential contenders tangled Thursday night in the last debate of the year, hard on the heels of President Donald Trump's impeachment.

How some of their claims compare with the facts:

BERNIE SANDERS: "Today in America, we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major country on Earth."

THE FACTS: The Vermont senator is exaggerating.

There are nearly 200 countries in the world, many with people living in extreme poverty that most Americans would struggle to fathom. Poverty is also a relative measure in which someone who is poor in one nation might look rather prosperous in another.

But the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development updated its child poverty report in 2018. The United States had an above-average level of child poverty, but it was not among the 42 nations listed in the report that had the highest levels. The United States still fared better than Russia, Chile, Spain, India, Turkey, Israel, Costa Rica, Brazil, South Africa and China.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegbernie sandersdebatepresidential debatedemocratselizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate
Warren dings Buttigieg over pricey fundraiser in wine cave
Only one candidate of color on Democratic debate stage
7 Democrats take debate stage day after impeachment vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties
Chapel Hill students raise money to fix violin of girl killed in crash
Wake County Principal of the Year up for best in NC
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Show More
175 animal shelter pets get holiday meals
RDU says perimeter fence needed to keep trespassers out
Durham couple sues Baby + Co. after 2017 infant death
Gun found between 2 bodies in Orange County bathroom
Volunteers provide gifts for 2,500 children
More TOP STORIES News