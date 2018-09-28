POLITICS

Fallout from Kavanaugh hearings reverberates at work, home and church

Fallout from Kavanaugh hearings reverberates at work, home and church.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The drama surrounding the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is striking a nerve with American families, provoking even more discussion and soul-searching in an already-polarized society.

Debates about Thursday's hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee continued to penetrate everyday life, with lively discussions during family meals, in school hallways and work break rooms.

They are also heavily weighing on members of the clergy ahead of the weekend's worship services.

"There's a lack of empathy," the Rev. Jay Minnick, spiritual leader of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, told ABC11. "You only empathize for folks in your camp. That's what's most disturbing to me."

Minnick is also a father to four children, including three daughters. He said this episode in American history is an important reminder of personal responsibility, regardless of the credibility or non-credibility of testimony offered.

"We don't tend to take responsibility for our behavior and we write it off to cultural norms. We need to be aware of how we treat people and that we share some common humanity," Minnick said.
