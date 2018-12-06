HOUSTON, Texas --America's final farewell to George H.W. Bush shifted to Texas on Thursday, with his friend and former Secretary of State James Baker addressing him as "Jefe," Spanish for "boss," and celebrating him as a president with "the courage of a warrior but the greater courage of a peacemaker."
Baker fought back tears as he concluded his eulogy.
Country music's Oak Ridge Boys, among the president's favorites, sang "Amazing Grace" and Reba McEntire offered "The Lord's Prayer" as three days of official ceremonies in Washington gave way to more personal touches for the Bush in Texas. The night before, more than 11,000 people paid their respects as his casket lay in repose all night at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where his family worshipped.
George P. Bush, the former president's grandson and the only member of the political dynasty still holding elected office, as Texas land commissioner, subsequently struck a more personal tone with the man he and the younger generations called "gampy."
Six of President Bush's granddaughters spoke at the ceremony. The president's grandsons served as honorary pallbearers.
On Wednesday, the president was honored in a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.
President George W. Bush delivered an emotional eulogy, as he remembered his father and mother, Barbara, who passed away earlier this year in April.
"Dad taught us all what it means to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. He was dedicated to her totally," he said.
Thursday's service begins at 10 a.m. CT.
PARTICIPATING IN THE SERVICE
Eulogists: The Honorable James A. Baker, III
The Honorable George Prescott Bush, Texas Land Commissioner
Singers: The Oak Ridge Boys
Ms. Reba McEntire
Readers: Marshall Lloyd Bush (Lamentations 3:22 - 26, 31 - 33)
Barbara Pierce Bush, Noelle Lucila Bush, Elizabeth Dwen
Andrews (Psalm 23, each read two verses)
Georgia Grace Koch and Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa (1 Corinthians 12:31b - 13:13)
Honorary Pallbearers: The Honorable George Prescott Bush
Mr. John Ellis Bush, Jr.
Mr. Pierce Mallon Bush
Mr. Charles Walker Bush
Mr. Samuel Bush LeBlond
Mr. Robert Daniel Koch
Mr. Robert Pace Andrews, II
Mr. Thomas Alexander Andrews
ORDER OF SERVICE: The Burial of the Dead: Rite One
Organ Voluntaries
- "Toccata on Rejoice, Ye Pure in Heart"
- "Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals"
Hymn 719, "O Beautiful for Spacious Skies"
Anthem
- "This is My Country," St. Martin's Parish Choir
Reception of the Body
Opening Sentences
The Collect
The First Lesson
- Lamentations 3:22-26, 31-33, Marshall Lloyd Bush
Psalm 23: King James Version, Barbara Pierce Bush, Noelle Lucila Bush, & Elizabeth Dwen Andrews
Tribute, The Honorable James A. Baker, III, 61st Secretary of State
Tribute, The Honorable George P. Bush, Commissioner, Texas General Land Office
The Second Lesson - 1 Corinthians 12:31b - 13:13, Georgia Grace Koch and Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa
Hymn, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (verses 1-2)
The Holy Gospel, John 11:21-27, The Rev. Martin J. Bastian
Hymn, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (verses 3-4)
The Homily, The Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr.
Anthem - "Amazing Grace," The Oak Ridge Boys
The Apostles Creed
Anthem - "The Lord's Prayer," Ms. Reba McEntire
The Prayers of the People, The Rev. Peter G. Cheney and The Rev. Dr. Susannah E. McBay
The Commendation
The Blessing, The Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle