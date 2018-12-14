CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The UNC Board of Governors meets Friday and is expected to make a decision on the future of Silent Sam.
After reports from various committees and an official recognition of the contributions of outgoing UNC President Margaret Spellings, the Board of Governors went into a closed session. In that closed session, they are expected to debate and decide on the UNC Board of Trustees' $5.3 million plan to house Silent Sam.
The Confederate monument, which was toppled in August, had stood front and center at UNC-Chapel Hill's campus since 1913.
Protesters arrived outside the UNC System Office Center for School Leadership Development around 8:15 Friday morning.
They carried signs and chanted against white supremacy.
"Where it (Silent Sam) goes is really secondary to the fact that it has no place on campus," Lucy Lewis, UNC alumnus and former employee, said. "This is a public university and it's responsibility is to be a welcoming environment, a safe environment for all of our students, and we call on the Board of Governors and the Board of Trustees to stand by that and get rid of the statue forever."
The protesters said they disagreed with the Board of Trustees' compromise that moves Silent Sam out of public view and into a yet-to-be-built building on campus.
"When they talk about jurisdiction having to be the campus, it doesn't have to be the campus," Lewis explained. "It could be Orange County. It could be North Carolina. When they say we're not going to put it in a museum they're creating an educational center, but really it's about a shrine. It's a museum."
One protester was arrested when they put up a tent over the protesters and refused to move the tent. The tent was protecting the protesters from the rain.
The protest wrapped up around 9 a.m., and some of the protesters said they planned to head to the jail to support their friend who was arrested.
On Dec. 3, UNC's Board of Trustees unveiled a $5.3 million plan to build a history and education center on campus to house the monument.
The Board of Governors is now tasked with deciding if the university system will move forward the Board of Trustees' plan.
Many students and faculty members are not happy with the Board of Trustees' plan. More than 100 current and former student-athletes signed a petition calling for the permanent removal of Silent Sam.
The committee meeting started at 8:30 a.m. The full Board of Governors meeting will begin no earlier than 11 a.m.
The full meeting will include discussion and debate about the future of Silent Sam. That debate will take place both in open and closed sessions.
