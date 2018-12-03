Fate of UNC's Silent Sam could be announced Monday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The University of North Carolina board of trustees will meet Monday morning, to recommend a new location for the controversial Confederate statue known as Silent Sam.
After protesters pulled it down in August, authorities have stored it in an undisclosed location while deciding where it should go next.
The trustees meeting today will give their recommendations to the board of governors. Then that board will study the proposals before its scheduled meeting on December 14th.
Trustees say they are considering logistics, transportation costs and security as they decide on their recommendations for the statue.