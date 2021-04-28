Politics

FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

FBI seizes items from Rudy Giuliani's apartment

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Federal agents carried out a search warrant at the home and office of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Wednesday morning, sources familiar with the matter confirm to ABC News.

The warrant was in relation to the ongoing probe led by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York regarding Giuliani's alleged lobbying efforts abroad during the Trump presidency, a key focus of the first impeachment case against President Trump.

Sources tell ABC News, electronic devices, including Giuliani's cell phone, were confiscated by authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has so far declined to comment.

A spokesperson and an attorney for Giuliani have not responded to ABC News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsupper east sidemanhattannew york cityfbirudy giulianielectronics
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video in Andrew Brown killing not to be released for 30 days
Dogs attack, kill 7-year-old girl, Garner police say
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Man charged with DWI in crash that killed motorcyclist in Cary
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to make COVID-19 announcement
Show More
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
Stray bullet kills 24-year-old reporter in her own apartment
Why Biden's speech is technically not a State of the Union address
Children as young as 6 months old now in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Police video shows California man died after police held him
More TOP STORIES News