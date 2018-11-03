Final early voting day draws large crowds in the Triangle

Early voting line at @NCState. Great to see so many people on the final day of early voting. pic.twitter.com/c5eQk5CJ0l — Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) November 3, 2018

Saturday's early voting deadline combined with beautiful weather has been drawing large crowds out to vote.Early voting for the midterm election ended at 1 p.m. Saturday in Wake and Durham Counties. In Orange County, it ended at 3 p.m.If you were unable to vote early, you'll have to vote on election day, which is Tuesday Nov. 6. Polls open up statewide at 6:30 a.m., closing at 7:30 p.m.So far, over 1,546,950 North Carolinians have cast early ballots, besting 2014's early vote tally -- when Thom Tillis was facing off against Kay Hagan in a U.S. Senate race.This year's a 'blue moon' election, and thus there's no statewide races on the ballot. It's the first since 2006.