First lady Melania Trump pushes back against critics of her tennis pavilion tweet

Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash. (@FLOTUS/Twitter)

By Darlene Superville
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump pushed back Saturday after photos she tweeted of herself overseeing a White House construction project generated an online backlash.

"I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities," the first lady said in a new tweet. She included a hashtag for Be Best, her program to teach children to be civil online.



On Thursday, the first lady tweeted a series of pics, including two of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds.

Critics lashed out, with some saying the photos were insensitive during the global coronavirus scare. Others referenced President Donald Trump's immigration policies in their comments.

The first lady helped break ground for the pavilion in October. The White House has said no public funds will be used for the project.
