Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and adviser to President Donald Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19," Christie said on Twitter Saturday morning.

Christie, who is also an ABC News political contributor and was part of the news broadcast's debate coverage, said he is receiving medical attention.

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Christie is among those to take part in Trump's debate preparations and now have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now five out of nine known participants have tested positive: President Donald Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and counselor Hope Hicks.

"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said.

Christie said he will be keeping the "necessary folks apprised" of his condition.

