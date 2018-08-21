Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal, ABC News reports

NEW YORK --ABC News has learned that Michael Cohen has entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.
Cohen was Trump's longtime personal lawyer until weeks ago. He was seen going into his lawyers' offices early Tuesday.
RELATED: Trump recording secretly made by personal attorney released
Prosecutors had been investigating Cohen for possible fraud related to his businesses for months. The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than 4 million items.