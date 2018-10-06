CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD

Christine Blasey Ford has no plans to further pursue allegations against Brett Kavanaugh: Attorney

EMBED </>More Videos

With a Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh all but guaranteed, Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. (Melina Mara/Pool/The Washington Post)

WASHINGTON --
With a Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh all but guaranteed, Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

When asked about the possibility of impeachment proceedings, attorney Deborah Katz told CNN: "Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI, and that's what she sought to do here."

"She does not want him to be impeached?" CNN's Dana Bash later asked.

"No," Katz replied flatly.

Ford's attorney Lisa Banks added that Ford feels she did the right thing by testifying and has no regrets.

Kavanaugh's pathway to confirmation seemed unfettered until Ford accused him of drunkenly sexually assaulting her in a locked bedroom at a 1982 high school gathering. Two other women later emerged with sexual misconduct allegations from the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Kavanaugh's foes cast him as a product of a hard-drinking, male-dominated, private school culture in Washington's upscale Maryland suburb of Bethesda. He and his defenders asserted that his high school and college focus was on academics, sports and church.

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford's full testimony
EMBED More News Videos

During her opening testimony at a Senate hearing, Christine Blasey Ford says she "agonized daily" over the decision on whether to come forward to speak about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschristine blasey fordbrett kavanaughu.s. supreme courtsupreme courtgovernmentu.s. & worldsexual misconduct
CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Alyssa Milano at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together'
WATCH: Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
More christine blasey ford
POLITICS
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Election 2018: North Carolina voting guide
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
Kavanaugh poised to be Supreme Court justice; Collins, Manchin vow to vote yes
More Politics
Top Stories
Fayetteville police investigate homicide on McDougal Drive
Harnett County teacher accused of giving drugs to student
Durham police investigate double shooting following nightclub altercation
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer
Franklinton man dies after being bitten by fire ants
Fayetteville man accused of killing wife goes before judge
'I just shot a male:' 911 call released in fatal shooting of NCCU student
Show More
Study: Hugs improve mood on bad days
North Carolina National Guard soldier killed by explosion in Afghanistan
Florence relief effort comes at a perfect time for struggling Spring Lake
Raleigh-based all-female paranormal research team highlighted on cable show
Major delays on US-1 near Cary due to crash
More News