Politics

Former Delaware governor, Republican presidential candidate Pierre S. 'Pete' du Pont IV dies

Del. Gov. Pierre S. DuPont IV, a candidate for the 1988 Presidential nominations, speaking at the convention. (Photo by William Foley/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del -- ierre S. "Pete" du Pont IV, a former Delaware governor and congressman who sought the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, has died. He was 86.

Du Pont, a scion of the family that established the DuPont Co., died at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday after a long illness, his former chief of staff, Bob Perkins, said.

Born to wealth and status, du Pont broke with family tradition in the 1960s, forgoing a comfortable career with his family's chemical company for a life in politics.

After one term in the Delaware state House and three terms in Congress, du Pont was elected governor in 1976 and set about working to restore the state's financial stability. He served two terms.

Du Pont announced his bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 1986 but dropped out 17 months later after poor finishes in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarepresidential racegovernorgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Warm and breezy Mother's Day
Chinese rocket debris splash down in Indian Ocean
Moviegoers starting to regain confidence as NC COVID guidelines relax
Can't see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of 27-year-old man in Durham
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test
Vance Cougars beat Rolesville Rams 35-14 in state championship
Show More
Plans for George Floyd Memorial Center in Raleigh formally unveiled
Ft. Bragg soldier charged with murder of fellow comrade in Fayetteville
Time Square shooting injures 3, including 4-year-old; police search for person of interest
Obama family dog Bo dies
Clergy rally in Elizabeth City for release of Brown shooting bodycam
More TOP STORIES News