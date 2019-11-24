Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg is running for president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, announced his decision to join the crowded Democratic field on Sunday.

His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins and reflects broader anxiety about the current slate of candidates and their ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

Bloomberg has released more than $37 million in television ads that begin running Sunday across several primary states.

Last week Bloomberg filed official paperwork to enter the presidential race and formed a presidential campaign committee.
Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.

That's according to senior aides who offered new details about the New York billionaire Democrat's plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.

Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg "cannot be bought." He added that Bloomberg "has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymichael bloomberg2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hurt in Wake Forest overnight shooting, officials say
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Raleigh police investigating after man shot overnight
Holiday spirit fills the air at Raleigh Christmas Parade
NC man accused of kidnapping woman shot dead by police
WFPD teams with community for annual Turkey Drive
Howell, North Carolina roll past Mercer 56-7 in home finale
Show More
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Secret Santa Word Sweepstakes
Tyler Perry offers to pay hospital bill for couple stuck in Mexico
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
The strange story of the Cabbage Patch Kid Riots of 1983
More TOP STORIES News