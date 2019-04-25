Former Vice President Joe Biden officially announces presidential run

After months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden has officially joined those vying to become the Democratic candidate for president in 2020.Biden's candidacy largely settles the crowded and diverse Democratic presidential field at 20 candidates, including six women, five people of color and one member of the LGBTQ community. Biden is the most experienced politician in the race, and the second-oldest, after 77-year-old Bernie Sanders.His high-profile, working-class background and connection to the Obama years would help him enter the race as a front-runner, though he faces questions about his age and whether his more moderate record fits with a party that has become more liberal.This presidential campaign will be Biden's third. He first launched a presidential campaign in 1987 and ran again in 2008 but was eventually chosen as then-Sen. Barack Obama's running mate.Biden will look to organized labor for support early on. The largest firefighters union is preparing to formally endorse Biden this week, with group leaders saying they will be "investing" heavily in the former vice president's anticipated bid.The board of the International Association of Fire Fighters will meet this week to vote on the endorsement. They plan to announce it publicly early next week, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.IAFF represents 316,000 full-time firefighters across the U.S. Harold A. Schaitberger, the union's general president, said the group will help Biden raise money. It will also launch an outside group that is expected to be able to raise and spend unlimited sums supporting his candidacy.Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and his family moved to Delaware in 1953. After graduating from Syracuse Law School, Biden served on the city council in New Castle, Delaware. At age 29, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware for 36 years.