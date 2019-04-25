2020 presidential election

Former Vice President Joe Biden officially announces presidential run

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on Biden's big announcement.

After months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden has officially joined those vying to become the Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

Biden's candidacy largely settles the crowded and diverse Democratic presidential field at 20 candidates, including six women, five people of color and one member of the LGBTQ community. Biden is the most experienced politician in the race, and the second-oldest, after 77-year-old Bernie Sanders.



His high-profile, working-class background and connection to the Obama years would help him enter the race as a front-runner, though he faces questions about his age and whether his more moderate record fits with a party that has become more liberal.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Democratic candidates

This presidential campaign will be Biden's third. He first launched a presidential campaign in 1987 and ran again in 2008 but was eventually chosen as then-Sen. Barack Obama's running mate.

Biden will look to organized labor for support early on. The largest firefighters union is preparing to formally endorse Biden this week, with group leaders saying they will be "investing" heavily in the former vice president's anticipated bid.

The board of the International Association of Fire Fighters will meet this week to vote on the endorsement. They plan to announce it publicly early next week, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

IAFF represents 316,000 full-time firefighters across the U.S. Harold A. Schaitberger, the union's general president, said the group will help Biden raise money. It will also launch an outside group that is expected to be able to raise and spend unlimited sums supporting his candidacy.

Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and his family moved to Delaware in 1953. After graduating from Syracuse Law School, Biden served on the city council in New Castle, Delaware. At age 29, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware for 36 years.

SEE ALSO: What to know about former VP, Senator Joe Biden

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarepresidential racedelaware newsjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
What to know about former VP, Senator Joe Biden
Biden to launch presidential campaign Thursday
Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week
TOP STORIES
Man breaks leg when Lime scooter, car collide in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, Sandhills areas at low risk for severe weather on Friday
Durham woman arrested on Frontier flight after complaint about vomit in seat
NC teachers lay out demands for rally, top Republican pushes back
Questions remain in RPD officer-involved shooting
Life Alert may have saved elderly woman attacked in home, police say
Hurricanes win nail-biter 4-3 to advance to second round of playoffs
Show More
AJ Freund's parents charged after missing Crystal Lake boy's body found
'Looking for his hero!' Woman in search of kidney donor for husband
Cary woman denies stealing more than $3,000 from church charity box
NASA's InSight Lander captures rumbling on the red planet
Maryland girl with no hands wins handwriting contest
More TOP STORIES News