Fort Bragg officials confirm soldiers with 18th Airborne Corps deployed to U.S.-Mexico border

Soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps are part of the influx in troops President Donald Trump sent to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Fort Bragg officials.More than 5,000 troops sent to the border are scheduled to be there by the end of the week. Deployments began Monday.The 18th Airborne Corps, which has soldiers based in Fort Bragg and Fort Stewart, confirmed their soldiers and equipment were part of the deployment.The troops are supposed to back up Border Patrol, not engage with asylum-seekers, as a caravan of migrants--still about 1,000 miles away--makes its way through Mexico.Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, the commander of U.S. Northern Command, told a Washington news conference that 800 soldiers from Fort Campbell and Fort Knox in Kentucky were already en route to Texas as the first wave of Operation Faithful Patriot.According to ABC News, the operation is expected to last 45 days.