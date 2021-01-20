presidential inauguration

Familiar White House faces offer support to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON -- As Joe Biden prepared for his inauguration Wednesday, supporters across the country celebrated and wished the soon-to-be president and soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris the best.

Biden's oath of office Wednesday to become the 46th President of the United States puts him at the helm of a deeply divided nation where he inherits a confluence of crisis that are arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Ahead of the ceremony, politicians took to social media to offer their support.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted in support of his former vice president saying, "Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time."

He included a photo of the pair hugging in the White House.



Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted in support of Harris, "It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today-a woman sworn in to the vice presidency-will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right."



She also offered words of encouragement to the soon-to-be president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tweeting, "So excited to call these two wonderful people "Mr. President" and "Dr. Biden."



The president-elect himself also offered supportive words toward his wife, tweeting "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."



RELATED:
Vice President Kamala Harris will open new chapter in US politics on Inauguration Day
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtonpresidential inaugurationjoe bidenu.s. & worldhillary clintonbarack obama
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIVE: Joe Biden takes helm as president, Harris now 1st female VP
Presidential oath of office: Here's what it says for inauguration
Everything to know about President Biden
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Joe Biden takes helm as president, Harris now 1st female VP
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
LATEST: NC in the red zone on White House COVID-19 report
New Democratic senators to be sworn in, flipping control of the Senate
'This comes out of nowhere:' NC families mourn lives lost to COVID-19
Show More
Capitol police officer accompanies Kamala Harris at inauguration
DC on lockdown, on edge before Biden's inauguration
@POTUS resets as Twitter juggles presidential accounts
Former NC Congressman Robin Hayes pardoned
Justice Department won't charge Sen. Burr over stock trades
More TOP STORIES News