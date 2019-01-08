POLITICS

Future of Durham courthouse Confederate statue up for debate Tuesday

The fate of a Durham Confederate statue could be decided Tuesday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In August 2017, protesters toppled the statue that once stood outside the Durham courthouse.

Those protesters gathered after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

City leaders took the damaged monument to a warehouse for storage. Its pedestal has remained empty.

Durham City-County Committee on Confederate Monuments and Memorials has been working on a report and plan for what to do with the statue.

That group is expected to present its report to Durham City Council and Durham County Board of Commissioners.

