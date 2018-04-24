POLITICS

George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection day after wife Barbara's funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush is in the hospital, suffering from an infection that has spread to his blood. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized for an infection just a day after the burial of his wife Barbara.

A statement released Monday from Bush's office stated the former sitting president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday morning "after contracting an infection that spread to his blood."

His office added Bush has been "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

The 93-year-old Bush was present for the public viewing Friday of his wife Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Barbara Bush passed away last Tuesday at 92.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush wears special books socks to honor the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation
The couple had been married for 73 years.

The following is the statement in full, released Monday by Bush chief of staff, Jim McGrath:

"President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."



Later Monday night, McGrath added that the former president has a goal to work toward:

"The 41st President wants to go to Maine this summer. He's the most goal oriented person on the planet and I would not bet against him."

First Lady Melania Trump, who attended Barbara Bush's memorial services in Houston, offered her best wishes for a speedy recovery to President Bush:



George H.W. Bush has faced varying medical issues in recent years, requiring stays of multiple days in the hospital. His recent stay was in April 2017 when he spent two weeks for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages
PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush through the years
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushtexas medical centerhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News