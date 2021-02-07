George P. Shultz, the former Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan and Treasury Secretary under President Richard Nixon, died Saturday at the age of 100, Stanford's Hoover Institution announced Sunday.
The Hoover Institution, where he was a fellow, recalled Schultz as the "one of the most consequential policymakers of all time."
Shultz was a professor emeritus at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford.
He began his career in U.S. government as an economist on an advisory council for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1955.
Shultz is one of two Americans to hold four different cabinet posts.
George P. Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, dies at 100
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News