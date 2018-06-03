GOOGLE

Google apologizes to NC lawmaker pictured with 'bigot' label

EMBED </>More Videos

Google issues apology to NC lawmaker. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Google has apologized to a North Carolina lawmaker after a search for her picture turned up an old photo with the word "bigot" superimposed over the image.

Multiple news sources report the image of state Sen. Trudy Wade with the word in red letters at the bottom of the photo was taken down on Friday.

A tweet from Google said images that appear in its Knowledge Panel are either selected by verified users or are automatically sourced from sites across the internet.

Earlier in the week, Google blamed Wikipedia for search results that said the ideology of the California Republican Party included "Nazism." Results were seen in a Google information box screen-captured by Vice News on Thursday. Vice also reported on the Wade photo.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgooglenorth carolina newssenate
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
GOOGLE
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
NFL prematurely promotes Vikings/Patriots Super Bowl
More google
POLITICS
Activist calls Silent Sam protesters thugs
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Election officials await result of constitutional amendment challenges
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News