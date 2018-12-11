RALEIGH (WTVD) --A state Republican Party leader says an affidavit alleging Bladen County's early-vote totals were shared improperly would be grounds alone for a new election in an unsettled congressional race in southeastern North Carolina.
GOP Chairman Robin Hayes made the comment Tuesday about a Bladen County precinct worker's statement that the state Democratic Party released two weeks ago. The state elections board hasn't finalized the 9th District outcome while it examines alleged absentee ballot fraud.
The worker, Agnes Willis, wrote that vote tallies printed at Bladen's in-person early voting site the Saturday before Election Day were reviewed by people who are not election judges. That information conceivably could help political campaigns with Election Day get-out-the-vote strategies.
Unofficial 9th District results show Republican Mark Harris leading Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes.
Allegations of election fraud have caused McCready to rescind his concession.
Read the full statement from Hayes below:
"We are extremely concerned that early voting totals may have been leaked in Bladen County as reported by The Charlotte Observer. This action by election officials would be a fundamental violation of the sense of fair play, honesty, and integrity that the Republican Party stands for. We can never tolerate the state putting its thumb on the scale. The people involved in this must be held accountable and should it be true, this fact alone would likely require a new election. Accessing early vote totals before the overall results are final can clearly give an unfair advantage to one candidate over the other. The security and confidentiality of the early vote has concerned the Party for years. This, and the resignation of the Democrat Vice Chair of the Bladen County Board of Elections after the inquiry began, further represents the systematic failure of the election process in this area of the state going on for at least the last decade. Should this new election be warranted, the professionals at the State Board of Elections must assume control of the county board of elections operations in Bladen County, which has shown itself incapable of managing fair elections."