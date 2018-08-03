POLITICS

GOP lawmakers ready to spend Saturday overriding Cooper's constitution vetoes

The General Assembly will meet Saturday with a stated intent of overriding vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
State lawmakers are headed back to Raleigh for a rare Saturday work session on whether to override two vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The weekend workday is the continuation of a hastily-called special session, convened last month by Republican leaders, to write captions for six GOP-backed constitutional amendment questions for voters on November's ballot.

Republican leaders worried the Democratically-controlled commission tasked with writing the captions over the amendments would try to mislead voters.

Democrats on the commission denied there was any talk of politicizing the process.



"Ultimately, this entire constitutional amendment exercise is about misleading voters about what is actually before them on the ballot," NC Democratic Party spokesperson Robert Howard said in a statement Friday. "Republicans have tried to reduce checks and balances through legislation and have failed, so now they are trying to manipulate voters to do it for them.

Republicans have the votes to override the veto and say their claims that the caption-writing process had become politicized were true.



"Republican leadership expects absurd partisan attacks against the popular proposed constitutional amendments to continue after they override the governor's veto," said Joseph Kyzer, joint spokesperson for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger.

If lawmakers override the veto, each proposals will be listed simply as "constitutional amendment."
