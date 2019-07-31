Gov. Cooper accepts State Board of Elections chairman's resignation

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says the State Board of Elections chairman, Robert Cordle, has resigned.
Cooper's spokesperson, Ford Porter, released this statement Tuesday night:
"The resignation has been accepted and we thank Chairman Cordle for his service. The State Board of Elections needs to continue its important work without distraction to ensure the integrity of our electoral process."
