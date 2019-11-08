education

Gov. Cooper holds press conference on bill signing

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is holding a press conference about a recent action on a bill.

The press conference is scheduled at 9:15 on Friday morning from the Executive Mansion. The announcement comes as state budget talks, including teacher raises, continue to stall.

On Thursday, Cooper signed a sexual assault bill that says women can revoke consent during sex.
