RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is holding a press conference about a recent action on a bill.
The press conference is scheduled at 9:15 on Friday morning from the Executive Mansion. The announcement comes as state budget talks, including teacher raises, continue to stall.
On Thursday, Cooper signed a sexual assault bill that says women can revoke consent during sex.
Gov. Cooper holds press conference on bill signing
EDUCATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News